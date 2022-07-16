ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Bond set for $1 million for Lombard man who threatened woman, hijack vehicle at apartment complex

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for $1 million for a Lombard man who threatened a woman and hijacked her vehicle from the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier this month. Bryan Church, 33 has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of aggravated...

CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
People

Daughter Sues Hospital for 'Assault, Battery, and False Imprisonment' of Kidney Patient Father

A disoriented kidney patient was attacked by hospital security guards after they mistook him for a car thief, it's claimed in a lawsuit brought by his daughter. Hughie Robinson, 52, was allegedly beaten by security guards at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri in April 2021 after he was found wandering the hospital car park, the lawsuit filed by his daughter Chelsea Robinson states, according to the St.Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS LA

Westminster police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at 76 Gas Station

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing a person to death at a Westminster gas station Wednesday. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to calls of the stabbing at around 5:51 p.m. on July 13, at a 76 Gas Station located at 6322 Westminster Blvd. and discovered a man on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted on the victim until paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and took the him to the hospital, where he later died. In the course of their investigation, Westminster PD detectives arrested Trent Millsap, who they said fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. According to police, Millsap is known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim Hotels, and also has an outstanding warrant. The identity of the victim was being held pending notification to next of kin. WPD detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident or may have witnessed the stabbing to please contact the department at 714-548-3212 or make anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online. Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement. Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said. Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the U.S. for at least three years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsweek

Father Shot Dead While Playing Pokémon Go With 7-Year-Old

A father in Evanston, Illinois, was fatally shot in a park Thursday while playing Pokémon Go with his young daughter, his family says. Police responded to the scene after an officer in the area heard shots just after 9 p.m. Once officers arrived at the park and provided first aid to the father, he was pronounced dead, the Evanston Police Department wrote in a news release on Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS News

Boy, 17, and man, 64, both injured after fight that ended up on Red Line tracks at Howard stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy suffered burns Wednesday evening after they got into a fight that ended up on the Red Line tracks at the Howard stop in Rogers Park. Police were called to the Chicago Transit Authority station at 7:10 p.m. They said a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man got into a quarrel that turned physical, and ended up falling onto the tracks.
CHICAGO, IL

