Say Goodbye to Grease Burns With a Handy and Safe Splatter Screen

You don’t need to have fried bacon shirtless in a cast-iron skillet to know how much hot grease can burn. Whether you’re a beginner cook or a budding chef, everyone knows that oil splatter from a burning pan is never a fun thing to deal with. That’s where a splatter screen is a total kitchen game-changer.

Splatter screens catch those bouncy grease droplets when you’re stir-frying, deep-frying or performing any other function with a frying pan or saucepan. They’re great for parents whose younger kids happen to come into the kitchen when something delicious is cooking, but they’re also amazing in terms of cutting down on overall mess and cleanup. In other words, it’s a kitchen tool that protects your elbows and cuts down on elbow grease. What’s not to love about that?

What Is a Splatter Screen?

A splatter screen is a surprisingly simple tool you place on top of frying pans, sauce pots or any other stovetop cookware. They’re typically made from a mesh or perforated screen that allows steam to escape but contains grease droplets when they hit and bounce around in that hot pan, keeping the potentially dangerous oils within. As a result, a splatter screen keeps your skin safe and your backsplash and stovetop clean.

What Should You Look for in a Splatter Screen?

Size: Look for a splatter screen that is large enough to cover your largest pan or pot to prevent gaps on the sides or a dangerous situation where the screen falls in and sends oil flying everywhere.

Style: Most splatter screens have a mesh or perforated top but there are models out there that sit inside the pan to create a protective wall around your food. If you tend to cook dishes that require a lot of stirring, flipping or general maintenance, these easy-access designs may be ideal.

Material: You can typically choose a splatter screen made of stainless steel or silicone. Steel heats up quickly and becomes hot to the touch, but it’s also rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly. Silicone is good for protecting your pots and pans against scratches, but it tends to trap more moisture in the pan, which can turn some food soggy.

Cleanup: If you’re investing in a splatter screen to eliminate cleanup time, opt for a model that’s dishwasher friendly. Otherwise, you can usually soak your splatter screen in hot, soapy water while you eat. It should easily wipe off when you tackle the rest of the dishes.

Our Splatter Screen Picks

1. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen

MOST VERSATILE

This stainless steel splatter screen, with a flat-folding handle, is ideal for those who have less kitchen space and want to minimize bulky storage. It fits frying pans up to 13 inches wide but it also works on smaller pots and pans thanks to the grooved nests, which help secure the screen. This model is made from a perforated material that further eliminates blowouts and clogs, plus we like that this screen is dishwasher safe.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen

2. BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

BUDGET PICK

If you’re looking for a basic utensil with big function on a small budget, BergKock’s splatter screen is one of the most beloved by Amazon reviewers. It has a 4.6-star rating from more than 32,000 reviews, making it the site’s bestseller. The screen comes in four sizes, from 9.5 inches to 15 inches, so you can be sure to find a model that fits your needs. It’s also dishwasher safe and promises to protect up to 99% of splatter, and it comes with a secure plastic handle so you don’t need to worry about accidentally burning yourself when you grab it.

BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

3. Beckon Ware Silicone Splatter Screen for Frying Pan