Rays activate Brandon Lowe from IL, make other moves

Brandon Lowe has returned from his stint on the IL. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays have made a number of roster moves Saturday. In terms of additions to the active roster, Brandon Lowe was activated from the 60-day injured list and Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from the taxi squad, per Neil Solondz of the Rays. To make room on the 40-man roster for Lowe, centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier was transferred to the 60-day injured list with left hip inflammation. To create the active roster space, Ralph Garza Jr. and Jonathan Aranda were both optioned to Triple-A.

Lowe has been one of the Rays' top position players as the organization has surged to prominence over the last couple of seasons. Second base has become a full team effort with Lowe on the shelf. Aranda, Taylor Walls, Vidal Brujan, Yu Chang and Isaac Paredes all started at the keystone in July. Lowe has been out since May 15 with a lower-back injury. Before the injury, he racked up 133 plate appearances with a .212/.293/.415 triple slash line.

For his small part, Aranda stepped in nicely for a seven-game stretch, going 6-for-16 at the plate, striking out three times without taking a walk. It was the first bit of big league action for the 24-year-old infielder.

Yarbrough tossed 34 innings for the Rays earlier this season with a 5.82 ERA/5.35 FIP. The crafty southpaw has been as consistent a presence as the Rays allow over the past five seasons.

In a separate deal, the Rays have claimed Cooper Criswell off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to Triple-A, per Solondz. To make room on the 40-man roster, Shane Baz was transferred to the 60-day injured list. The 25-year-old Criswell made his major league debut for the Angels last season, making a single start. He has registered a 3.50 ERA through 18 innings in Triple-A this season.