Johnson County, WY

Plane crash northwest of Buffalo, Johnson County Sheriff investigating

By Sara Sammons
oilcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The skies over a section of land northwest of Buffalo are restricted today as law enforcement investigate a plane crash....

oilcity.news

