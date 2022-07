Following a pair of shortcomings in a 9-16 season and then an upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, plenty of people who follow the Kentucky program have had their faith shaken. There’s been no loss of faith from the top, though, in head coach John Calipari. When discussing his team this upcoming year, he sounds like he is already ready to get back on the floor for next season.

