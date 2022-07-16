ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

It’s hot out there: Squirrel seeking shade in Texas heat

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — It is so hot in Texas that even squirrels are seeking cover.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus tweeted a picture of a squirrel near City Hall on Wednesday. The animal was face down and cooling off in the shade, KENS-TV reported. It was 103 degrees in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.

“Thought he was hurt/dead at first but that wasn’t the case,” McManus wrote. “He got up as I approached and reassumed his position as soon as I walked away.”

The sight is not as unusual as it seems. A squirrel face down and sprawled on the ground when the mercury rises is “splooting,” according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials. And, it is perfectly normal.

“Squirrels and other mammals position themselves in a ‘sploot’ to get as much of their body surface as possible in contact with a cooler surface and reduce body temperature,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post in July 2021. “This can be seen on the ground, in trees or even on roofs.”

Several viewers sent photographs of other squirrels trying to beat the heat, KENS reported.

After all, it’s hot in Texas. San Antonio has seven straight days with highs topping 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

