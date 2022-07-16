Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dead after stabbing at California gas station

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving into the back of law enforcement vehicles in Yorba Linda, causing five injuries. The Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were initially on the scene for an unrelated incident involving the arrest of a man suspected of an unknown misdemeanor offense. As they conducted their operation, a man suspected of driving under the influence collided with the back of their patrol vehicles, causing it to hit the four deputies. He was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed. All four suffered what are considered to be minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Additionally, the suspect -- already in the back of the patrol car -- was injured and taken to a hospital. Footage from the scene showed heavy front end damage to the DUI suspect's truck. The crash was reported at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Casa Loma Avenue.

YORBA LINDA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO