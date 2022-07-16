Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dead after stabbing at California gas station
By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
wiproud.com
3 days ago
(WXIN) – Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and former NASCAR driver Bobby East died Wednesday in California after a stabbing at a gas station, according to police and media outlets familiar with the situation. Police in Westminster, California, said they responded...
The man who allegedly killed former NASCAR driver Bobby East was reportedly fatally shot by police. According to reports, East, a former NASCAR driver and United States Auto Club National Champion, was stabbed to death during an alleged gas station dispute. A 27-year-old man, Trent William Millsap, has been identified...
Long Beach, California – According to the Long Beach Police Department, a 31-year-old neighbor was arrested after a stabbing incident in Long Beach on Saturday morning that killed an elderly woman. Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Coolidge Street after receiving a report of a stabbing at...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
A grieve-struck widow who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant was told to stop riding Vanessa Bryant’s “coattails”. Eight others were killed in the January 26, 2020 crash, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and Christopher Chester’s wife Sarah Chester, 45, and daughter, 13-year-old Payton.
A California theme park was forced to close early after multiple fights broke out and gunfire was reported. Police received a number of 911 calls about possible gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm near Anaheim, California on Saturday night. Officers who responded determined that no shots had been fired but...
Jewelry and gems worth millions — a conservative figure put the value at up to $10 million — were stolen from a Brink’s armored truck near Los Angeles last week, the security company said, leaving some victims wondering how such a theft could have occurred.
A suspected DUI driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving into the back of law enforcement vehicles in Yorba Linda, causing five injuries. The Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were initially on the scene for an unrelated incident involving the arrest of a man suspected of an unknown misdemeanor offense. As they conducted their operation, a man suspected of driving under the influence collided with the back of their patrol vehicles, causing it to hit the four deputies. He was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed. All four suffered what are considered to be minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Additionally, the suspect -- already in the back of the patrol car -- was injured and taken to a hospital. Footage from the scene showed heavy front end damage to the DUI suspect's truck. The crash was reported at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Casa Loma Avenue.
A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”. “My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard...
A Corona man was arrested Saturday for his connection in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Riverside. The collision was first reported at around 10:10 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and La Sierra Avenue, where a silver 2001 Honda Accord was said to have struck a bicyclist. According to Riverside Police...
Orange County’s district attorney has charged 20-year-old Malik Patt with three murders during a string of robberies at 7-Elevens across Southern California that left a clerk, a customer and a homeless man dead. Officials say they have linked Patt and an accomplice to 13 robberies. Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer...
Commerce, California – In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot in Commerce. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue at approximately 4:10 a.m. As soon as authorities received a report of...
A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.
Four residents of Tijuana, Mexico, face federal drug trafficking charges in connection with a Southern California methamphetamine seizure that authorities say was "record-breaking" because of its size. The suspects — identified as 37-year-old Rafael Alzua, 41-year-old Galdrino Contreras, 41-year-old Mario Contreras, and 44-year-old Ethgar Velazquez — are accused of attempting...
A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week.
In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.
The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
The autoracing world is mourning the death of a longtime driver on Sunday. Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and USAC champion, was killed during an altercation at a gas station, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old former NASCAR driver was reportedly stabbed to death at a gas station in...
Just one week of being open to traffic, a driver was caught on camera doing donuts on the newly renovated 6th Street Viaduct Bridge. Footage of the dangerous driving was posted on Reddit on the Los Angeles community page.All traffic in both directions stopped briefly for almost 20 seconds while the driver of the yellow Lexus performed donuts on the bridge. The incident comes as street takeovers have become a common occurrence on a nightly basis for residents in the South LA area.
Authorities said Friday that two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded. The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests on social media. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. No...
