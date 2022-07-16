Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dead after stabbing at California gas station
By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
bigcountryhomepage.com
3 days ago
NASCAR star Bobby East has died after reportedly being stabbed at a gas station. The 37-year-old passed away on the night of July 13 in southern California, police confirm. That evening, officers responded to the 76 gas station in Westminster, Calif., about 30 miles south of Los Angeles, to investigate a report of a stabbing, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department Detectives. Cops found East on the ground, suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest are. They attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the person to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injury.
