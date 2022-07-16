Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Play Basketball At This Place In Los Angeles On Saturday

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League on Saturday morning.

McMenamin: " Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011."

On Friday night, Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, reported that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be playing in the Drew League in the afternoon on Saturday.

Haynes: "LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports ."

Irving playing a recreational game in Los Angeles likely means nothing about his NBA status, but it is worth noting that he has been involved in several rumors about being traded to the Lakers.

Irving and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, and in his three seasons in Brooklyn they have won just one playoff series.

In two of those seasons, he played with Kevin Durant, so their lack of success has been a huge disappointment.

Irving and James played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons, and made the NBA Finals in all three years.

They played the Golden State Warriors three times, and went 1-2 (winning the 2016 NBA Championship and completing the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history).