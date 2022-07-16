ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Unity Day in Albany brings out 320 children for a day of outdoor activities

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
 3 days ago
ALBANY — In these days of the ubiquitous cellphone and online games, it’s hard to fathom kids putting their pocket computers away and enjoying time outside. But that was the case in Albany on Friday.

The first of what the city of Albany hopes to be many Unity Day events was a day of old-fashioned fun, with kickball, cornhole games, badminton, horseshoes, splashing in the pool and just kids being kids in a way in which older generations can relate.

The Albany Recreation and Parks Department held the day of fun, including a luncheon of grilled food, in conjunction with the Jefferson Street Boys & Girls Club to celebrate Parks and Recreation Professionals Day, part of the month dedicated to the profession.

“We’ve got swimming, we’ve got outside activities,” department Director Steven Belk said. “We’ve got hotdogs, hamburgers. It’s just a celebration of love and a celebration of life. It’s about all of our kids.”

Department employees said they didn’t see even one of the 320 children checking in on a cellphone, and when it was time to come in for lunch many wanted to stay outside.

“They were asking ‘Do we have to come in?’” Tim Wofford, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said. “The kids didn’t want to come in. We put together a great day of activities. They put aside their cellphones and said ‘I like this better.’

“Any time you see children laughing and playing together, it’s priceless. With all that’s going on in the world, when you see children together like this, it’s positive.”

The outdoor activities also are a chance for the future leaders in the community to form relationships that will be valuable later in life when they work together as adults, Velvet Poole, the superintendent of community events for Recreation and Parks, said.

“They are 100 percent of our future,” she said. “This is the first of many we’ll be planning. We’ll be doing more, things like after-school programs. It’s about all of our kids.

“Today is about bringing more services. We can’t do enough to help keep kids busy and involved.”

Albany, GA
