Reward offered for information leading to arrest of armed robbers from Anthem jewelry store
PHOENIX — A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the armed robbers at an Anthem jewelry...ktar.com
PHOENIX — A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the armed robbers at an Anthem jewelry...ktar.com
in my opinion this is a man and a woman and I believe they watched and knew of this perfect place which I believe they live nearby or have shopped in the jewelry store or the shopping center.
The truth folks this is NANCY PELOSI and GOVERNOR NEWSom bringing California politics to Arizona .
Comments / 16