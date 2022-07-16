Reward offered for information leading to arrest of armed robbers from Anthem jewelry store

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and car crash near 26th and Luke avenues. That's where they found a wrecked car with bullet holes, Cole says. 16-year-old Kevin Enriquez was found dead in the driver's seat of the car. Police believe that when he was shot, he crashed into a parked car, then his car came to a rest.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO