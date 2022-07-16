Sweet Viral Reel Has Black Widow Training The Next Generation Of Avengers At Disneyland

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney is on the verge of opening its second Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and if the new addition is even half as much fun as the one at Disneyland Resort has been, then Marvel fans of all ages are going to be in for a treat. Avengers Campus is unlike anyplace else in the resort due to the way that characters interact with the guests, and a new viral video shows Black Widow teaching a bunch of kids how to be superheroes.

The original reel on Instagram was taken a couple of months ago but recently started to go viral. It shows Black Widow, having built a human chain of small children. The kids are there to aid Black Widow in a perimeter check of Avengers Campus, and the whole thing is ridiculously cute.

We’ve seen the heroes of Avengers Campus finding all sorts of fun and creative ways to interact with guests in the past, and it's one of the absolute best things about the theme park land. While most characters at Disneyland are content to stand in one spot for photos, Avengers Campus feels like it’s alive. Not only does Black Widow take the time to have some fun with a bunch of kids, but even the people working in the Ancient Sanctum help out by casting a spell of protection on them all.

You can't plan or schedule for these sorts of events. They just happen to you or around you and you'll luck out if you happen to see this happening. On the one hand the randomness of it all can make it unfortunate to miss out on, but for those that get to see it it's all the more special.

Avengers Campus has characters wandering through the land as if the land is an actual open campus full of both superheroes, and people just coming to see what the heroes are doing. Rather than having all live shows take place in designated attraction spaces, many of the Avengers Campus shows happen in the middle of the crowd. It makes the land feel more alive than most other theme park lands.

And the amount of life only increases as time goes on. Every time a new Marvel movie or show comes along we see those characters making appearances at Avengers Campus, usually on the same day the show or movie debuts. It happened most recently with the debut of Mighty Thor at Disneyland.

It seems like the Avengers Campus model is the future for Disneyland and other Disney theme parks. While a land like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, that opened prior to Avengers Campus, as a few characters walking through the space, the area is so physically large that while the planet Batuu does come to life in other ways, it’s been largely lacking in characters.

However, that is set to change. Recently we saw the addition of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to Galaxy’s Edge, the first characters who are not part of the sequel trilogy timeline where all of Batuu had been previously set. We know that both The Mandalorian and Grogu will be joining the land at some point in the future, and it seems likely that more characters from all over the Star Wars universe will be coming along eventually.

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.