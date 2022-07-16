ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sweet Viral Reel Has Black Widow Training The Next Generation Of Avengers At Disneyland

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSqwx_0gi7hQB400
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney is on the verge of opening its second Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and if the new addition is even half as much fun as the one at Disneyland Resort has been, then Marvel fans of all ages are going to be in for a treat. Avengers Campus is unlike anyplace else in the resort due to the way that characters interact with the guests, and a new viral video shows Black Widow teaching a bunch of kids how to be superheroes.

The original reel on Instagram was taken a couple of months ago but recently started to go viral. It shows Black Widow, having built a human chain of small children. The kids are there to aid Black Widow in a perimeter check of Avengers Campus, and the whole thing is ridiculously cute.

We’ve seen the heroes of Avengers Campus finding all sorts of fun and creative ways to interact with guests in the past, and it's one of the absolute best things about the theme park land. While most characters at Disneyland are content to stand in one spot for photos, Avengers Campus feels like it’s alive. Not only does Black Widow take the time to have some fun with a bunch of kids, but even the people working in the Ancient Sanctum help out by casting a spell of protection on them all.

You can't plan or schedule for these sorts of events. They just happen to you or around you and you'll luck out if you happen to see this happening. On the one hand the randomness of it all can make it unfortunate to miss out on, but for those that get to see it it's all the more special.

Avengers Campus has characters wandering through the land as if the land is an actual open campus full of both superheroes, and people just coming to see what the heroes are doing. Rather than having all live shows take place in designated attraction spaces, many of the Avengers Campus shows happen in the middle of the crowd. It makes the land feel more alive than most other theme park lands.

And the amount of life only increases as time goes on. Every time a new Marvel movie or show comes along we see those characters making appearances at Avengers Campus, usually on the same day the show or movie debuts. It happened most recently with the debut of Mighty Thor at Disneyland.

It seems like the Avengers Campus model is the future for Disneyland and other Disney theme parks. While a land like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, that opened prior to Avengers Campus, as a few characters walking through the space, the area is so physically large that while the planet Batuu does come to life in other ways, it’s been largely lacking in characters.

However, that is set to change. Recently we saw the addition of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to Galaxy’s Edge, the first characters who are not part of the sequel trilogy timeline where all of Batuu had been previously set. We know that both The Mandalorian and Grogu will be joining the land at some point in the future, and it seems likely that more characters from all over the Star Wars universe will be coming along eventually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szwAu_0gi7hQB400

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Viral TikTok Shows Magic Kingdom Restaurant Flooding While People Calmly Keep Eating At Disney World

Having recently achieved a new post-pandemic reopening milestone, Disney World is seemingly the perfect place to spend some fun time with the family. Since reopening, people have indeed been visiting the theme park by the masses, causing increased wait times for rides. Some of these recent Disney World goers were in for an unexpectedly wet experience, though, as a viral TikTok showed a Magic Kingdom restaurant flooding while patrons calmly kept eating.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Most Expensive Movies Ever Made And How They Did At The Box Office

Movies can be expensive. Many films, like Waterworld (which is awesome, by the way) go way over budget, as that's just the nature of the beast sometimes. Hell, this isn't even factoring in advertising and publicity once the movie is actually complete. But honestly, when it comes to the most expensive movies ever made, well, some of these price tags might actually make you squeamish.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

A Terrifying Resident Evil 3D Billboard Is Going Viral, And Nope, Get It Away From Me

I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest horror movie fan out there. It’s not my preferred genre, but I’m also not typically one of those people that runs from a scary movie. I’ve seen all the classics and enjoyed many of them well enough. Sometimes a jump scare hits in a way nothing else can. But a man has to draw a line somewhere, and for me, this Resident Evil 3D billboard I’m about to show you is that line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Disney World’s Famous Princess Makeover Boutique Making A Change To Be More Gender Inclusive

It’s been just about two years since Walt Disney World reopened following its pandemic closure. When it did, a lot was changed. Social distancing meant that not all rides and attractions functioned as they once did. Fireworks and parades were gone, as was most all live entertainment. Over the course of the last two years nearly everything has come back to Disney World. One exception has been the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where kids are transformed into princesses and princes, but now one of those locations is set to reopen, and be a little more gender inclusive in the process.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Black Widow#Disney Theme Parks#Marvel
Cinemablend

Following Thor: Love And Thunder, 5 Questions I Have About The MCU's Direction In Phase 4 And Beyond

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for Thor: Love and Thunder. Read at your own risk!. Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and it opens up a lot of questions about the greater franchise. No, I’m not talking about the fact that there are similarities between Korg’s husband and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that can’t be ignored. I mean specific questions about upcoming Marvel movies in the rest of Phase 4 and beyond.
MOVIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Cinemablend

Fast X’s Brie Larson Shared A Fun Set Photo To Celebrate Vin Diesel’s Birthday

Sounds like Brie Larson is officially in the Fast family, and wishes fellow family member Vin Diesel a big Happy Birthday. It looks like Brie Larson is quickly becoming acclimated to the Fast family after joining the cast of the upcoming Fast X. It totally makes sense why she would be indoctrinated into the family not too long after her casting, as she actually pitched herself pretty enthusiastically for the franchise’s 10th film. After franchise star and family head Vin Diesel shared the first look at Larson’s character in the future film, the Marvel actress took to her social media to share a fun set photo and wish her new co-star a big Happy Birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Posts Upset Message About Not Having The Legal Rights To Rocky And Creed

It's clear that Sylvester Stallone will always be Rocky Balboa to millions of fans, and many still ask him about where the character could potentially show up next. While he won't return for Creed III, Stallone previously indicated that he's not done with Balboa after all, as he confirmed that he was developing a true sequel in the OG franchise. Updates on said project have been few and far between over the past few years. However, the star's most recent thoughts may shed light on why that's been the case. In an upset message, Stallone got real about not having the rights to the boxing-centric movie series and its spinoff.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 18, 2022

Another weekend may be behind us on Monday, July 18, 2022, but with it comes more movies and TV shows to stream (if you have not already), including what we found on the Netflix Top 10 today. Now, at first glance, both the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on the platform look particularly similar to the day before, but a closer look reveals a slight change or two and, most significantly, a new title residing in the bottom spot of each list. So, let’s see what remains popular and what recently became popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in today’s breakdown.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Shared A Funny Story About The ‘Challenge’ Of Being Pals With Him

Tom Cruise is on a career high right now, as his 2022 new release film Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing domestic film of his long career. The film is also breaking records for Paramount, and behind the film are a number of newly formed relationships between the many of its stars. Greg Tarzan Davis, who plays Coyote in the newly released Top Gun: Maverick, has now opened up and shared a funny story about one “challenge” of being friends with Cruise.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

There Was Lots Of Vomiting On The Top Gun Set. How Tom Cruise ‘Encouraged’ The Young Cast To Work Through It For Those Fighter Plane Scenes

It would have been easy enough for Top Gun: Maverick to simulate the actors playing the pilots flying through the sky with green screen and digital effects. However, the Maverick production went the extra mile by having these actors go through insane flight training so that they’d be used to high g-forces and acrobatic plane movement. when actually up in the air. The downside to taking part in such a spectacle was there was a lot of vomiting on the Maverick set, but Tom Cruise provided some encouragement for his younger co-stars on how to work through this messiness.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Avatar 2 Star Explains Why The Underwater Work Was The ‘Hardest’ Thing He’s Ever Had To Do

James Cameron is a filmmaker whose name is synonymous with striking visuals and cutting edge technology. Case in point: the Avatar franchise, with the 2009 original movie breaking records and debuting stunning motion capture innovation. Anticipation is high for the sequel The Way of Water, which required the cast to do extensive filming underwater. And Avatar star Sam Worthington recently explained why that was the “hardest” thing he’s ever had to do.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Green Lantern: Beware My Power Producer Explains How The Sinestro Corps Ended Up In The DC Movie

Of all the villains who’ve battled the various Green Lanterns in DC Comics lore, arguably none have had as big an impact as Sinestro. Once a member of the Green Lantern Corps, the Korugarian was discharged for abusing his power, and he went on to embrace the yellow energy of fear and went on to build the Yellow Lanterns, i.e. the Sinestro Corps. Sinestro and some of his fear-obsessed allies will appear in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, and I learned from supervising producer Butch Lukic how the Sinestro Corps ended up in this animated DC movie.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

See Vin Diesel Celebrate His Birthday On The Fast X Set: ‘I Can’t Believe How Grateful I Am’

When The Fast and the Furious filmed, Vin Diesel was 33 years old and best known at the time for his role as Private Adrian Caparzo in Saving Private Ryan and voicing The Iron Giant’s eponymous protagonist. Over two decades later, Diesel has gone on to appear in all of the main Fast & Furious movies aside from 2 Fast 2 Furious, and as of today, he’s now 55 years old. Taking to social media, the actor expressed his gratitude to all the people who helped ring in the big day on the Fast X set.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
129K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy