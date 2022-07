“Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Montgomery County Department of Police have been working closely with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, Fire and Explosive Investigators into the arson and vandalism of two churches along Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area. The matter is being handled in the juvenile court. There is no ongoing threat to the community in relation to these incidents. All further inquiries should be directed to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, Fire and Explosive Investigators.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO