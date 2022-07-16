ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks star Tomi Ade predicts fan shock over knife crime story

By Shaun Wren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Tomi Ade has predicted fans will be "shocked and angry" by the gripping new knife crime storyline. PC Saul Reeves becomes the victim of a knife attack when DeMarcus takes a weapon to a school party as he tries to fight back against his bullies, led by...

EastEnders' Peter Beale delivers a nasty shock after exit from soap

EastEnders spoilers follow from Monday and Tuesday's episodes (July 18 and 19), which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders' Peter Beale is taking revenge against his grandmother Kathy after their big dispute. Peter left the BBC soap last week after falling...
Neighbours confirms Mike Young's return story as Guy Pearce reprises classic role

Neighbours spoilers follow. We are heading towards the final week of Neighbours, and the final episodes bring many old faces with them – including '80s legend Mike Young. Hollywood star Guy Pearce has reprised his iconic role and is set to be reunited on screen with many people that were around during his era – including his childhood sweetheart, Jane Harris.
Richard Blackwood
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Hollyoaks hints at Lexi being caught out over vendetta

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has hinted that scheming Lexi Calder could be caught out by John Paul McQueen next week. The Channel 4 soap recently revealed that Lexi was responsible for secretly tormenting John Paul and his family, wanting revenge over the mini-bus crash earlier in the year. Lexi was...
The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in first look at final episodes

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in the first look at the final episodes of the zombie drama. As the franchise heads to San Diego Comic-Con for a celebration of the last eight episodes, we can now see Norman Reedus preparing for battle and what looks like the start of an integration in front of a mystery woman.
Everything I know About Love - Tuesday BBC One 10.40pm

Has anyone been watching this drama?? I'm surprised there isn't a thread on it (unless the searches I've done has missed an existing thread), it's not that bad!!. It's a 7 part series that's been running since around the start of June 2022 based on the successful book of memoirs of a 20-something woman from about 5-10 years who moved to London with her school best friend and two uni mates and the ups and downs of their life - especially love lives - of the four of them. What attracted me to watch it is that it was touted as a UK and somewhat younger version of Sex and The City, and the little preview I saw of it when the actress who played the main character Maggie appeared on the One Show.
EastEnders to reveal shock Ash Kaur secret in new scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Ash Kaur gets more than she bargained for next week on a big day for her family. Next week's episodes see the Panesar family temporarily try to put recent problems behind them, as they prepare for the opening of their new GP surgery. Ash, Kheerat and...
Neighbours surprise cameo??

Spoilers for Neighbours finale episodes reveals that 'An old friend pays Toadie a visit to wish him luck. Whoever it is, they soon learn about the recent estrangement with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). Will they intervene?. Who are we thinking? Dee? Sonyas ghost?. I can hope can't I?. Posts: 5,316.
Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
New BBC1 Drama The Control Room 17th to 19th July

Couldn't see a thread for this new drama on BBC1 which started tonight. Thought it was a good first ep and the Intrigue to what really happened with Gabo and Sam is interesting. I found it very boring and I couldn't give a toss about any of the characters. It...
Witness Number 3 (Channel 5 pace)

Drama about a young single mum who becomes a witness in a murder case and the problems this causes her. Starring Nina Toussaint-White and featuring Sue Johnston. Sounds interesting but Channel 5 have done some poor dramas, to be honest. Starts tonight at 9pm, then nightly finishing on Thursday. I...
Today's Space 1999 on Legend

Is it a coincidence that today's episode of Space: 1999 on Legend (formerly The Horror Channel), the Alphans are experiencing a heatwave?. When today's temperature in London has reached 40 C?. I'd put on my tinfoil hat, but I'm worried my head might bake.
American Horror Story - Season 11 (US Pace)

Season 11 has been shooting since June 14 in New York but very little is known about the season. But this is what is rumored. This season will apparently take place between the late 70s and early 80s. Leslie Grossman and Nico Geetham have both been in New York since...
EastEnders hints at Howie Danes secret in new scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow from Monday's episode (July 18), which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but hasn't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has hinted that Howie Danes is hiding a secret from Kim Fox. Monday's episode of the show, which is already available to watch on the BBC...
