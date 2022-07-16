ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church works to clean up garden for Upstate teacher killed in hit-and-run

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group from Seacoast church was at Mitchell Road Elementary on Saturday morning to clean up the garden spaces honoring...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Police investigating after 2 men rob Woodruff bank

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city of Woodruff on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said the Arthur State Bank on Laurens Road near Cross Anchor Road was robbed by two men, who walked in and presented a note to a teller. The note said...
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Spartanburg to host gun buyback event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is trying to limit the amount of stole weapons in the city by holding a gun buyback event at the end of July. In 2022, 71 firearms have been reported as stolen in Spartanburg and there has been an increase in youth firearm deaths, according to city officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate couple starts non-profit to create safe space for kids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to The South Carolina Department of Social Services, there are about 3,495 children in foster care in Palmetto State. And there’s a big need for more foster parents and more placement opportunities. One local foster couple found a way to lend an extra...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Manhunt underway for wanted man who ran off in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are looking for a man who ran from deputies into a wooded area, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told deputies went to the 2800 block of Farrs Bridge Road to speak with the people at the residence. While there. officials noticed someone with active warrants.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Coroner says young girl's death being treated as suspicious

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis gives an update after a missing 4-year-old was found deceased in Pelzer. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a child's body was found shortly after a 4-year-old was reported missing in Pelzer. Spartanburg to host gun buyback. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Spartanburg to host...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runway 16-year-old boy. William Charles Chapman Jr. was last seen Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Matilda Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chapman is described as five foot...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC woman charged with killing man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her one-time boyfriend. Local news outlets report Jessica Marie Stachan, 28, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say she killed Devantae Griffin. He was […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man sentenced for deadly 2019 shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2019. Williams said after a week-long trial, the suspect, 43-year-old Khalid Sharif Walker, was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of Firearm by Felon. He was sentenced to serve 84 to 113 months for the manslaughter conviction and a 17 to 30 month consecutive sentence. In total, Walker will serve around 8.5 years in prison.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJCL

Body of man found at bottom of tower in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The body of a man was found at the bottom of a tower in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the body was found about 9:30 a.m. Monday along Williams Road, which is off Interstate...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Monday afternoon. The investigation is underway on Williams Road near Interstate 85. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives and forensics personnel are assisting in the investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for two Greenville men missing since May

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for two men who have been missing since May. Police said 57-year-old Cedric Chavers is known to frequent the Poe Mill and Shaw Street areas. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 220 pounds. George Voss...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for wanted suspect after chase in Pickens County

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect after a chase on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is wanted on a number of warrants. They said he fled from law enforcement...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Walhalla issues boil water advisory following main water break

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Walhalla issued a boil water advisory on Monday night for residents who use the city’s water system. Officials said the water system experienced a loss of pressure following a major water main break. According to officials, residents should vigorously boil their...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg council member on Cunningham’s running mate short list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released his short list of prospective candidates for Lieutenant Governor on Monday, including a woman from the Upstate. Spartanburg City Council member Meghan Smith is one of Cunningham’s nine prospective candidates. Smith is also the director of college...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after deadly crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and a woman is charged after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on Hwy. 183 and Batson Drive. Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling north on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies weeks after crashing into building on July 4

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a driver recently passed away following a crash on July 4, 2022. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 221 at around 12:00 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

