Church works to clean up garden for Upstate teacher killed in hit-and-run

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2019. Williams said after a week-long trial, the suspect, 43-year-old Khalid Sharif Walker, was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of Firearm by Felon. He was sentenced to serve 84 to 113 months for the manslaughter conviction and a 17 to 30 month consecutive sentence. In total, Walker will serve around 8.5 years in prison.
