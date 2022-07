Two people suffer moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened Sunday evening on Route C at Southwest Boulevard. Police say Winston Edwards, 32, of Jefferson City, failed to stop for a red light and drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by Steven Bergstrom, 28 of Jefferson City. The vehicles collided, and Bergstrom’s truck overturned onto its side. Edwards’ car also overturned and hit a third driver, Amber Brondel, 38, of Jefferson City. Edwards’ vehicle then ran off the road and hit a curb.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO