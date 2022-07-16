ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Overnight deadly crash in Decatur

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlYNV_0gi7eowt00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 6:48pm on July 15th the Decatur Police department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident in the intersection of Martin Luther King drive and Mound Road.

The driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Camry traveling south on Martin Luther King drive was traveling the left hand driving lane went to turn left onto Mound Road and was hit by a motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33 year old man, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Camry was transported to the local hospital. DPD said there is no evidence that driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to officers.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded and are investigating the crash.

