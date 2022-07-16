Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

The Miami Marlins offense has been inept of late, having scored just one run in a three-game sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the All-Star break. The last thing they need is an assist from the umpire to the opposition. But that's exactly what happened late in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies, prompting outcry from infielder Miguel Rojas.

