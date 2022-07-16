Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Rhys Hoskins versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 63 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .262 batting average with an .827 OPS, 4 home runs,...
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Robinson Chirinos in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos will take a seat Sunday while Adley Rutschman starts at catcher and bats sixth against the Rays. The veteran catcher is batting .162 through 156 plate appearances, with 2 home...
The Miami Marlins offense has been inept of late, having scored just one run in a three-game sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the All-Star break. The last thing they need is an assist from the umpire to the opposition. But that's exactly what happened late in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies, prompting outcry from infielder Miguel Rojas.
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
The Texas Rangers did not include Elier Hernandez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez will take the afternoon off while Brad Miller starts at designated hitter and bats eighth. Hernandez has been batting .300 in his first 10 major league at-bats since his promotion.
MIAMI – Trips to Miami haven’t been much fun for the Phillies in recent seasons. They traveled here in September 2020, chasing a playoff berth, and lost five of seven games on their way to missing the postseason for a ninth straight season. Their playoff hopes took a...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Yastrzemski is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Yastrzemski for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
The Atlanta Braves will start William Contreras at catcher in Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Travis d'Arnaud catches a breather heading into the All-Star break. Contreras has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is averaging 10.4...
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Toro-Hernandez is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. In 262 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .176 batting average with a .550 OPS,...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 29th homer, J.T. Realmuto had a homer and a double and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled the major league debut of touted Miami pitcher Max Meyer, beating the Marlins 10-0 on Saturday. Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the...
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cabrera will move to the bench on Sunday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.3 FanDuel...
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Nevin will take a seat Sunday while Ramon Urias takes over at third base and Rougned Odor joins the lineup at second base. Odor will bat eighth. Our models project Nevin...
The Texas Rangers listed Meibrys Viloria as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Viloria will relieve Jonah Heim of his catching duties for Sunday's game and will bat ninth against the Mariners. Viloria has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 4.3 fantasy points per...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Varsho will start in right field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jake McCarthy returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 9.6 FanDuel points...
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Corey Dickerson in right field for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will bat eighth and play right field Sunday while Lars Nootbaar moves back to the bench. Dickerson has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points...
Yoshi Tsutsugo was not listed in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Tsutsugo will take a seat Sunday while Michael Chavis starts at first base and bats third against the Rockies. Our models project Tsutsugo to make 141 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
