ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

How local restaurants are dealing with the latest COVID surge

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxZJL_0gi7ddH700

COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s seemingly business as usual at restaurants across Metro Atlanta, even with COVID cases surging across the state.

“We never fully did away with the CDC protocols,” said Greg Lipman, owner and chef at Piastra italian restaurant on Marietta Square.

Lipman says he will not require his employees to wear masks for now, but they do face other requirements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“You have to report any symptoms,” said Lipman of employees. “If a staff member does end up having a positive test, they have to have five days symptom-free before they come back.”

In northeast Atlanta, management at Char Korean Bar and Grill told me they’re following similar protocols.

And for now, they will not ask their employees to wear masks again.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that with the high COVID transmission rates now seen in nearly every Metro Atlanta county, everyone inside a public space should again wear a mask.

“I think everyone should be masking up so the COVID cases are not increasing more,” said Hannah Sigmon, a Marietta resident.

People out on the Marietta Square Friday told us they still choose to go out, even though the surge in cases concerns them.

“It definitely changes, like instead of just getting up and going to a bunch of different places and everything, it makes you think twice about just going anywhere,” said Braxton Fine, a Marietta resident.

While cases rise, state officials will closely watch the number of COVID hospitalizations – a key metric that could determine whether any mandates are put in place.

The latest surge is a reminder that COVID is here to stay.

“We knew this was not a one-and-done and would go away,” said Lipman.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Marietta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Marietta, GA
Health
Marietta, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Local business attempts to move mountains by employing Black youth

The Morehouse student climbed the ladder as the Morehouse man held onto the storefront’s awning. The older man pulled it down as the younger man worked on stapling the sky blue cloth over the unwanted one. The plan was to cover the original advertisements of cigarettes, beer and lotto with something more attuned to the new mission of the business.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Metro Atlanta#Food Drink#Piastra Italian#Char Korean Bar
Atlanta Daily World

Fulton County COVID-19 Update: It’s Back and It’s Bad

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lists Fulton community level as high. The latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 in Fulton County place the community level as high according the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Fulton County has moved into this territory after the spread of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 throughout the County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Mask mandates return to Gwinnett County Monday

In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18, 2022. Mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge. Gwinnett...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Places To Eat In Atlanta| Foodie Recommendation

There's no shortage of good food in Atlanta, it's all over the streets! Food lovers can always find fine dining in upscale restaurants or in street restaurants hidden in alleys. We created this list of recommended restaurants based on local user reviews and ratings. Well let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
11Alive

New bridge opens on I-285 in Dunwoody to exit to GA-400

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers may have noticed a new way to get onto GA 400 Monday after a new bridge opened up on Interstate 285 by Dunwoody. Georgia Department of Transportation leaders announced that its new traffic pattern to exit onto State Road 400 from I-285 eastbound is now available.
DUNWOODY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Khaalisha Ajala, MD

Khaalisha Ajala, MD, is board certified in internal medicine. She is an assistant. professor of medicine, academic hospitalist, and medical education leader at the. Emory Division of Hospital Medicine. She proudly practices at Grady Memorial Hospital and is founder of A Tribe Called Health, a health education nonprofit. She’s passionate about health advocacy, community health, and diversity in medicine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Beloved ATL Breakfast Staple Is About To Open Another Location In Trilith

An Atlanta institution in unsurprisingly expanding to the ever-growing and thriving community of Trilith. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia newlywed talks about the cancer symptoms he almost overlooked

ATLANTA - Charles Farmer of Cherokee County, Georgia, was twenty-something and newly married, when he started feeling like something was off. He loves dancing, but started feeling pain, sometimes it was in his groin, sometimes it was all over, sometimes he had a stranger tenderness in his breasts. At first,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy