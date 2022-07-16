ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg opposes overnight camping in Malibu hills

By Jimy Tallal
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Bob Hertzberg, currently a California State Senator (D-Van Nuys) and majority leader emeritus of the State Senate, is a candidate for the LA County Board of Supervisors District 3 (which includes Malibu) in the November election. He issued a statement to the press and to Malibu city officials on Sunday saying he opposes overnight camping in the hills above Malibu.

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a phone interview that he couldn’t ask for a better statement from a county supervisor candidate.

“It’s a rational response to reality,” Grisanti said.

In his statement, Hertzberg describes Malibu’s hills and beaches as “national treasures” that need to be protected for the continued enjoyment of many.

He points out that the current conditions of extreme drought and higher temperatures, both caused by global warming, have resulted in dry fuel and a high risk of wildfire in forests and foothills in communities like, with conditions only expected to get worse.

“Under no circumstances can we risk another Woolsey Fire,” Hertzberg’s statement said. “With extreme fire weather conditions expected throughout the upcoming hot summer months, public safety in very high fire hazard severity zone communities like Malibu and all the impacted communities in the Santa Monica Mountains must be a top priority.”

Advertisement

He makes the argument that the prevention of wildfires in the first place not only protects billions of dollars of property, but also prevents environmental devastation, harm to wildlife, and the release of hazardous airborne toxins emitted by wildfires.

“I do not support policies by the county or any other government agency that allows overnight camping under these circumstances,” Hertzberg stated. “Our friends and families who live in these regions live in fear of devastating wildfires every day, and it’s up to us to implement policies that minimize putting them or the region’s safety in jeopardy.”

He is in favor of the public having full access to public lands during the day; and believes that if fire hazard conditions ever change, overnight camping might once again be considered.

The issue of overnight camping in and around Malibu has been a real hot-button issue for the community over the past few years. Even after the Woolsey Fire, Joe Edmiston, head of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority; County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and the California Coastal Commission have all worked together to get overnight camping approved in the hills above Malibu.

All of the many pleas from Malibu residents during public comments at Board of Supervisors meetings, as well as opposition from the City of Malibu on the issue of overnight camping, have fallen on deaf ears.

Malibu voters will have a choice of two candidates for District 3 supervisor in November: Hertzberg or West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath. Horvath has not made any statements about overnight camping.

The post Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg opposes overnight camping in Malibu hills appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Malibu-focused photo series on display at Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center

Southern California photographer Jazan Kozma meets and greets visitors on July 9 By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  Award-winning photographer Jazan Kozma was present at Anthon C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center on July 9 to meet guests who were there to see her “Keep It Wild” photograph series.  The “Keep It Wild” series […] The post Malibu-focused photo series on display at Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Well done

Dear Editor: All five members of our City Council should be congratulated for voting unanimously to extend the contract of The People Concern, the social service agency which continues to find interim and permanent housing for many of Malibu’s homeless people. For the past several years, The People Concern has provided Malibu with two full-time […] The post Letter to the Editor: Well done appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

LOS ANGELES - Joe Rogan’s recent comments about "shooting homeless people" in Los Angeles is sparking backlash on social media, with people accusing the Spotify podcaster of inciting violence against the homeless. The viral clip shows Rogan interviewing fellow comedian Tom Segura during the July 14 episode of "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
Eater

It’s July 2022, and Masks Are Likely Coming Back Indoors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County officials have mandated indoor masks requiring face coverings at indoor restaurants, bars, cafes, and businesses, a measure that will return as soon as July 29 if community transmission and hospitalizations do not improve. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths have doubled to about 100 per week, and in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have risen nearly 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Santa Monica Mountains#Beaches#Fire Hazard#The State Senate
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Follow the Money

Isn’t Metro’s court fight against the Sheriff a revelation, so to speak about the current power struggle between Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and an old system of belief and philosophy that politicians, especially those of color will profit themselves and family members even at the expense of creating chaos and rendering Los Angeles a lawless and ungovernable municipality?
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
postnewsgroup.com

Former Slave Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Los Angeles Real Estate Mogul

The state of California joined the Union in 1850 as a free state. But after spending five years enslaved there, Bridget “Biddy” Mason (1818–1891) challenged her owner, Robert Smith, for her freedom. In 1856, a Los Angeles district judge approved Mason’s petition, a ruling that freed Mason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Structure Fire Ignites At Historic Hart Park In Old Town Newhall, Multiple Residents Displaced

A structure fire ignited at the historic Hart Park — once home to famed silent-film star William S. Hart — early Monday morning in Old Town Newhall. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire at the historic Hart Park on the 22800 block of Market Street in Old Town Newhall, according to Tom Stafford, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
580
Followers
568
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy