SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect Saturday for a retail store burglary. SFPD responded to a retail store at the intersection of Haight and Fillmore Streets on Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. The suspect began riding away on a bicycle with a large trash bag, and he resisted arrest when approached by an officer. A store employee saw the physical struggle between the suspect and officer, and assisted with the arrest.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO