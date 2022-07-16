ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive...

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
3-year-old among 6 killed in Montana highway pileup

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
3 people rescued from Wild Horse Island

POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A...
Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose...
Renowned Montana Singer Doing Free Show at a Gorgeous State Park

Western music with its roots decidedly in Montana, anyone?. If you're looking to put a short road trip on your weekend agenda and enjoy the music of an iconic Montana country/folk/bluegrass/add-your-own-genre-here performer, we recommend a delightful journey to a beautiful state park for a summer afternoon of entertainment. For decades,...
65 MPH Winds Possible Monday for Dozens of Montana Counties

Extremely gusty winds and high temperatures will create dangerous conditions across most of Montana throughout Monday. Expect wind gusts up to 65 MPH and temperatures in the 90s and triple digits. These kinds of conditions create various dangers: fire weather, flying objects and dust storms are all very possible. Please...
New developments in missing person cold case

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are investigating new developments in a missing person cold case in western Montana. A Missoula Police Department spokesperson confirms a wallet with an ID for Melissa Arnold turned up near St. Regis last month. Arnold was reported missing in February 2018. Police collected the wallet...
Tips for keeping you and your house cool in the summer

Days as hot as Monday are fairly uncommon in this area, making temperatures this high dangerous for Northlanders. “Acclimatization is so important when it comes to your body and being used to the heat,” explained NWS Meteorologist Joe Moore. “You might have friends and family down in Florida and Texas making fun of you for complaining about the heat when it's 90 degrees up here, but it truly is dangerous because our bodies are not used to it. We don't see a lot of days in the nineties in the Northland, and so it's really important that when we do see this dangerous heat, we play it safe.”
Sweeden Sweets visited by Governor Evers during business tour

Small businesses along Tower Avenue in Superior got a special surprise Tuesday as Governor Tony Evers paid them a visit. The. Governor visiting both businesses who received government grants and those who did not. Evers ended his tour in Sweeden Sweets, who relied on grants to stay afloat during the...
How Many Dogs Can a Montanan Household Legally Own?

I don't remember a day in my childhood when I wasn't around my dog. I spent lots of time playing with him and when we moved, we couldn't take him with us. It was unfortunate, and I wish I could have multiple dogs at my house now. But, what are the laws for having multiple dogs in Montana? As it turns out, Montana itself doesn't have a statewide law, but cities do.
Minnesota's unemployment rate falls to all-time low

Minnesota's unemployment rate has fallen to another all-time low of 1.1%. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the numbers from June are the lowest since records started to be tracked in 1976. Although the rate fell, Deed said the state only gained...
