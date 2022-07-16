Making sense of the senseless — Unknown motives in 3 murders
By Marie Broder
The Citizen Online
3 days ago
I hope everyone is having an enjoyable summer. Since I last wrote to you, my Fayette County Office closed a case involving one of our Circuit’s most horrific crimes. On December 7, 2018, at 2:28 p.m., Johnny Edwards, IV called 911 and told them that he had killed his mother and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor seeking the death penalty for the gunman who massacred 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school detailed for jurors Monday how Nikolas Cruz coldly mowed down his victims, returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off with a second volley.
A woman allegedly stabbed her son, and then herself, deputies said. Victim Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, succumbed to his injuries — but not before telling investigators his mother stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico. Deputies announced an arrest warrant against defendant Mary...
An 80-year-old man from Fairfield, Ga. shot his wife and planned to turn the gun on himself before officers talked him down and arrested him, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release. Around noon Thursday, Donald Staley called 911 to report that he had shot his wife of 55 years, Judith Staley, in the head and that he would also shoot himself. When officers from the sheriff’s office and the Georgia State Patrol arrived at the couple’s house, they managed to convince Staley to put down his firearm and turn himself over to law enforcement. His wife was flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where she later died from the gunshot wound. Staley was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, but murder charges are now pending in the ongoing investigation, the release said.
The woman whom authorities implicated in her sometime boyfriend’s disappearance is now charged with murdering him. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, was already in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators looking for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28. Griffin’s family showed up to court on Saturday as a...
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that fatally wounded a Black man on Saturday in San Bernardino, California. They say the man was armed at the time. The incident occurred in a parking lot around 8 p.m., and was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras. Disturbing silent footage, which shows uniformed authorities emerge from an unmarked vehicle and shoot 23-year-old Robert Adams in the back, was shared to social media and has since sparked outrage online.
FOUR people have been killed in a shooting at an apartment block in Texas. The Saturday night shooting reportedly occurred after an argument broke out in the courtyard of the apartment complex near Houston. The deadly incident took place in Texas’ Harris County at around 11.20p, according to local authorities....
A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Ricky Allen “Juvie” Dubose, who on June 16 was sentenced to death by lethal injection for murdering two correctional officers five years ago during an escape from a Georgia prison transport bus, committed suicide Sunday in his cell on death row at the state prison near Jackson, officials said.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
A man helping near a set for the TV show “Law and Order: Organized Crime” was gunned down in his car and now New York City police are frantically searching for the killer, Radar has learned. The shooting happened in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn around 5 a.m....
A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
Prosecutors say they can no longer stand by the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for the murder of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case was one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — resounding from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie Money Train.Mr Kaufman was working an overnight shift at a...
A 67-year-old man is charged with murder and mail fraud and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty for killing his longtime wife in an incident that took place in 2016 while they were on vacation. The case has become very popular nationwide this week after Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell told a jury that the widower, who is now the main suspect in the case, had allegedly confessed to his longtime lover that he had allegedly killed his wife for her.
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz begins Monday with the jury hearing opening statements and then the first evidence about the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The...
Jerome Ford in 2014, when he was 14 and killed a 13-year-old boy.Provided. A Mays Landing man who killed an Atlantic City middle-schooler when he was a teen is now accused of attempted murder in a double shooting from May.
