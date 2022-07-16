ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGMlt_0gi7blPL00
EMBED <> More Videos Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot one time in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. near 61st and West Passyunk Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot one time in the chest.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation with Philadelphia Homicide Detectives.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: 18-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the city’s Cobbs Creek section. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue. Police say the man was shot multiple times. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Investigators say at least 52 shots were fired. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Young man fatally shot in the eye, found in a Tacony alley

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a young man in Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Loring Street around 4:21 am Monday. According to police, a 19-year-old man was found in an alleyway suffering from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Finding Woman Bleeding, Unresponsive Inside Park In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 55-year-old woman unresponsive and bleeding inside a park in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The woman was found on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. She was lying in the park, bleeding from her private area and her body was exposed, authorities say. The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., according to police. No further information has been released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Philadelphia#Police#Violent Crime#West Passyunk Avenue#Methodist Hospital
fox29.com

Watch: Man attacked by raccoon while walking in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man was filming baby raccoons during a late night walk in the city when an adult raccoon suddenly charged and bit him. Benjamin McCool told FOX 29 he was walking near 18th and Christian streets in early July when he spotted the raccoon kits scaling an alleyway fence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in East Frankford on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street at 11:37 p.m. The teenage boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left elbow and left leg. Police transported him to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to the police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint. This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train station. The rape happened at about 4:30 a.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy