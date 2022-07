BOSTON -- There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 8-20-26-53-64 and a Megaplier of 15. Only one person matched five numbers but no one hit the $480 million jackpot. The next prize up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing will be an estimated $530 million. That would make the cash option $304.7 million.

