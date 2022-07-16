ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pre-Gamin’: Mets at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs and Mets have a double-header on tap today, with Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker squaring off for game 1 at Wrigley Field. Walker is having an excellent overall season and has completed at least 6.0 innings...

The Associated Press

Manfred defends treatment of minor leaguers, presses Oakland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from a players’ advocacy group. “I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.” MLB raised minimum salaries in 2021, increasing Class A pay from $290 to $500 per week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700 over the roughly five-month season. Players are only paid in-season, with salaries ranging from roughly $5,000-$15,000 annually.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs designate former top prospect Daniel Norris

The Cubs announced to reporters, including Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune, that they have selected the contract of right-hander Erich Uelmen. Lefty Daniel Norris has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Norris, 29, was considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball during his...
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Wednesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls returned to the playoffs last season after a very busy offseason. Adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu paid off big time, giving them a core that has what it takes. In the 2022 NBA offseason, Chicago took a more relaxed approach. The Bulls...
