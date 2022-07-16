Wilmington special education teacher charged with raping student

BALTIMORE -- Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The sheriff's office now says the story was made up."It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. In April, a tipster provided...
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been...
Prosecutors say they can no longer stand by the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for the murder of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case was one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — resounding from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie Money Train.Mr Kaufman was working an overnight shift at a...
-- Five inmates at the Maryland Correctional Institution - Jessup were hospitalized Friday night after a fight, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. All the injuries are considered non-life threatening, including "puncture wounds," the agency said. No correctional officers were injured during the incident. "A number...
A Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protestors outside her home after police fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man, according to FOX 9. Police snipers killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg on July 14 during a six-hour long standoff after he opened fire within the building, reporters say. Family members claim the Black man was having a mental health crisis, and they weren't allowed to communicate with him during the tense situation.
A homeowner who reportedly used an AK-47-style gun to shoot at home invaders will “absolutely not” face charges, a Florida sheriff said last week. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three men – including one who was armed with a handgun – attacked a homeowner on the 700-block of Pinestead Road on July 7.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
