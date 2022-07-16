Wilmington special education teacher charged with raping student

Prosecutors say they can no longer stand by the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for the murder of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case was one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — resounding from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie Money Train.Mr Kaufman was working an overnight shift at a...

