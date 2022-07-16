ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Diablo Cody: It ‘Horrifies Me’ That ‘Juno’ Is Viewed as Anti-Choice Amid Roe v. Wade Overturn

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYqJe_0gi7aOKx00

Click here to read the full article.

Oscar winner Diablo Cody is reflecting on the legacy of teen pregnancy dramedy “ Juno .”

The 2007 breakout film won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and landed nominations for picture and acting for lead star Elliot Page. Yet later discourse centered the film as anti-choice for women’s reproductive rights, after Juno (Page) balks at an abortion clinic upon seeing protestors.

Now, amid the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade , Cody isn’t staying silent.

“I am emphatically pro-choice and have been my entire life. And it is important to me to make that clear,” Cody told The Hollywood Reporter . “But, you know, I can understand why people would misunderstand the movie. Looking back at it, I can see how it could be perceived as anti-choice. And that horrifies me.”

She continued, “When I look back on that time of writing the script, I feel wistful, because at the time it never occurred to me that my reproductive rights could be in danger. If somebody had said to me at the time — as a carefree, younger, third-wave feminist — that in 2022, Roe v. Wade would be overturned, I would have been horrified and I would have assumed we were hurtling toward some kind of inconceivable dystopia, and maybe I would have been right. But at the time, it just seemed impossible. I took Roe for granted, and many of us did. I was just creating; I never intended the movie as any kind of political statement at all. I can’t imagine being that innocent again.”

Cody added that she didn’t “remember anybody worrying that it was provocative or anything like that” when it came to the script and that she was just “fully writing from my gut at that time, which may be regrettable.”

But the immediate reception proved to have other layers of interpretation.

“Back in 2008, I got a letter from some administrator at my Catholic high school thanking me for writing a movie that was in line with the school’s values. And I was like: What have I done?” Cody said. “My objective as an artist is to be a traitor to that culture, not to uplift it.”

She admitted, “I didn’t have a lot of clarity at the time because I had been thrust into this surreal reality of being a public figure overnight, which was not something that I had anticipated happening. It was honestly traumatic — and my head was so far up my own ass — that I wasn’t super cognizant of any of the cultural dialogue surrounding the movie.”

Cody shared that as a teenager, she was “squeamish about the physical reality of the abortion procedure” due to her religious upbringing.

“I thought it sounded scary, which is not surprising when you consider the fact that I had been bombarded with gory, misleading anti-abortion propaganda at school,” the “Tully” screenwriter said. “That’s reflected in the movie: She goes to the abortion clinic, she kind of chickens out (which is something that I would have realistically done at that age, especially given all the religious trauma I was processing at the time). I’m not scared of abortion anymore; I’ve had one now. And it was a hell of a lot less scarier than giving birth. But the movie is a reflection of how I felt as a young woman.”

To Cody, “Juno” is more so about the “metamorphosis” of its titular teen.

“It felt like an appropriate metaphor for coming of age, so I have no regrets about writing the movie,” Cody summed up. “I do think it’s important that I continue to clarify my feelings about it because the last thing I would ever want is for someone to interpret the movie as anti-choice. That is a huge paranoia of mine.”

She noted, “I’ve never really thought about revisiting the film — it kind of feels like something that should stay preserved in amber. But I would rather have this account be out there than [my] silence being misinterpreted.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 59

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

David Chase Says Tony Sirico Was the Only ‘Sopranos’ Actor to Successfully Demand Dialogue Be Changed

In the days following Tony Sirico’s death, the cast and crew of “The Sopranos” have come out in droves to remember the man forever known as Paulie Walnuts. Sirico’s acting talents and sense of humor have been widely celebrated, but “Sopranos” creator David Chase wants fans to know that Sirico was also a natural writer. Chase revealed that Sirico was the only actor who ever convinced the showrunner to alter a script, in a new interview with Vulture.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diablo Cody
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Film Star#The Supreme Court
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy