ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Bobby East murder: California police shoot, kill suspect wanted in former NASCAR driver's death

By Audrey Conklin
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia SWAT police shot and killed a suspect wanted in the Wednesday murder of former NASCAR driver Bobby East. The West County SWAT Team "responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect" identified as Trent William Millsap, who was in an apartment on the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man arrested after body found at mobile home park in Huntington Beach

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found buried at a Huntington Beach mobile home park, authorities said Monday. Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park, police said. The body of a woman was excavated at the site, police spokesperson Jessica […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Sports Car Collides Into Multiple Cars, Four Injured | Anaheim

07.17.2022 | 5:39 PM | Anaheim – Just After 530 PM Sunday evening, a Acura sports sedan collided into vehicles parked on the 1300 block of South Nutwxood Street, alongside Modjeska Park. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police found three occupants in the Acura and a innocent bystander injured. All of the injured were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. A witnessing neighbor told the a news photographer off camera, that the Acura was racing another vehicle southbound on Nutwood Street. This is being investigated by Anaheim Police. The Acura came to rest near the intersection of Nutwood Street and West Woodworth Drive. Nutwood Street will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time due to the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Man Arrested For DUI After Two Killed In Fatal Crash

The Irvine Police Department has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Irvine man for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, after a fatal car accident killed two people and a dog on Sunday, July 17. The suspect was taken into custody after his alleged involvement in a fatal collision...
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Mile#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Lincoln Avenue#K 9#Usac#United States Auto Club#National Champion
yovenice.com

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Yuhas Dead after Collision on 710 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision near Willow Street Left One Fatality. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 710, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened when a pickup-truck hit the center divider, near Willow Street, killing one person. As a result, responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Running Over, Killing Bicyclist Released from Jail

A motorist suspected of plowing into and killing a 48-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk on a Riverside street was out of custody Monday on a $75,000 bond. Jose Luis Cacho Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday night on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence with injuries.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal Compton car crash

COMPTON – Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton. The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ortega, 27, died at...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy