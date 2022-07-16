ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Plane crash northwest of Buffalo, Johnson County Sheriff investigating

By Sara Sammons
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The skies over a section of land northwest of Buffalo are restricted today as law enforcement investigate a plane crash....

capcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico

July 17 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people. Three Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office employees and one worker with the county's fire department were died in the crash near Las Vegas, N.M., the sheriff's office posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter. No one survived the crash.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Johnson County, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, WY
City
Casper, WY
Buffalo, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Oil City#Traffic Accident
thecheyennepost.com

Two Fatal Crashes on Wyoming Roads

On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
PINEDALE, WY
TODAY.com

Six dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Montana highway during dust storm

Six people are dead in a Montana highway pileup Friday that may have been caused by a dust storm, authorities said. A series of collisions involving 21 vehicles happened on Interstate 90 near Hardin, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay M. Nelson said by email. “A quick-arising dust storm caused a...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS Denver

2 Killed In Flash Flooding

A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek. The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. "There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it." The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear

The final report on the Ovando bear attack that killed a California bicyclist last summer found that the incident was likely an attack driven by a food-conditioned bear. The recently released Interagency Grizzly Bear Executive Committee report found that food and toiletries inside and near the tent, as well as food scent left behind from […] The post Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OVANDO, MT
The Associated Press

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The search was changed from “active” to “reactive,” meaning that a search could be launched again if officials receive new information or evidence, the statement said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS Denver

Colorado town's three-person police force resigns

The Town of Springfield's police chief and two police officers resigned within days of one another this week, CBS4 has learned.Mayor Tyler Gibson confirmed one officer resigned on July 13. The chief and other officer's resignations were effective Saturday morning. The officers resigned to take positions elsewhere, Gibson stated. The chief Katrina Martin cited personal reasons.According to the town's website, the chief is Katrina Martin and the officers Dustin Martin and Jonah West."The timing of the resignations is unfortunate," Gibson said in a statement, "but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers."Gibson and the Town Board of Trustees expressed commitment to an immediate job search to replace the officers with P.O.S.T.-certified personnel as soon as possible.Meantime, the Baca County Sheriff's Office agreed to provide active police coverage for the town. Springfield, a town with less than 1,400 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census figures, is located in southeastern Colorado approximately 25 miles from the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.
SPRINGFIELD, CO
insideedition.com

Hiker in Wyoming Is Hospitalized After Being Mauled by Bear

A hiker in Wyoming has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear in what authorities say was a “surprise encounter,” CBS News reported. The attack happened Monday in Meeteetse, Wyoming, and the victim was described by Wyoming Game and Fish Department as an "experienced out-of-state recreationalist,” CBS News said.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy