Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Times to host blood drive, adoptable dog opportunity

Lompoc Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Maria Times will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Santa Maria Times parking lot, 3200 Skyway Drive, in Santa Maria. And while you're here, meet...

lompocrecord.com

