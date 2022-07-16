ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

19-year-old man arrested after stealing multiple firearms from a Carson City home

By Jade Tagulao
FOX Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested after stealing about a dozen firearms from a Carson City home Friday afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 15, the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) detectives responded to a report of residential...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Hyde Park, suspect in custody after chase on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Monday night in Hyde Park, leading to a chase along the Dan Ryan Expressway. Chicago police said a 50-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m., when two men walked up to her, and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Ccso
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
deseret.com

3 accused of stabbing, burning, beating 2 boys they were babysitting

Three people have been arrested in a severe child abuse investigation that police say included a stabbing, burning and beatings inflicted on two boys the trio was supposed to be looking after. Laurie Ann Hackett, 32, Randee Coon, 23, and Kerri Pavlica, 52, were each booked into the Salt Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lashaun Turner

Las Vegas: Nightmarish scene as reports of an 'Active Shooter' on the strip.

At about 10:00pm on July 16, 2022, reports started to surface of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. Turned out to be a false alarm. Many social media users posted video of the panic and chaos that ensued as individuals were fleeing the area, running around and seeking safety and shelter. Some users tweeted that they were locked in elevators or sheltered in restaurants behind locked doors.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy