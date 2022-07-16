ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas National Guard soldier dead

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier.

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday.

Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration.

In May, Abbott issued a disaster declaration that now covers 48 counties, mostly counties along or near the border.

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

The soldier’s cause of death is under investigation.

The Texas National Guard told ValleyCentral more information will be disclosed as the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

