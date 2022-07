Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen has members of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority wondering if the agency should continue to exist. The state created the authority, known commonly by the acronym TBARTA, in 2007 as a seven-county transportation planning agency. The Legislature paired its members to five counties and the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa in 2017 and refocused its mission on transit.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO