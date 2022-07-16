As he continues rehabbing injury, Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. won’t play in All-Star Game

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., still rehabbing a lower right back strain, will not play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Chisholm, who was named the National League’s starter at his position after winning the fan vote, has been on the injured list since June 29 with the injury and has been rehabbing at the Marlins’ spring training complex in Jupiter. He has not yet begun a rehab assignment.

“For the most part, [Chisholm is doing] OK,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “The swinging has been OK. The groundballs, throwing and all that stuff’s been good. A little problem with the running. I think that’s been the biggest issue. How are we going to move forward with the running because the running seems to have given has given him issues. Really just something that they’ll keep working on medically and make sure the strength’s there. There’s a lot of boxes for him to cross off to be able to get back to this level. For now, he’s in medical’s hands. Once they say he’s clear to be able to start playing some games, we can move forward.”

While he won’t play, Chisholm still plans to head to Los Angeles to take part in all the other off-field events and activities surrounding the All-Star Game.

With Chisholm out, the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil will start at second base for the National League and the San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth has been added to the roster as a reserve.

The Marlins will still have two players taking part in the game on Tuesday in pitcher Sandy Alcantara and designated hitter Garrett Cooper.