ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

As he continues rehabbing injury, Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. won’t play in All-Star Game

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEg6I_0gi7XHBp00
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., still rehabbing a lower right back strain, will not play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Chisholm, who was named the National League’s starter at his position after winning the fan vote, has been on the injured list since June 29 with the injury and has been rehabbing at the Marlins’ spring training complex in Jupiter. He has not yet begun a rehab assignment.

“For the most part, [Chisholm is doing] OK,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “The swinging has been OK. The groundballs, throwing and all that stuff’s been good. A little problem with the running. I think that’s been the biggest issue. How are we going to move forward with the running because the running seems to have given has given him issues. Really just something that they’ll keep working on medically and make sure the strength’s there. There’s a lot of boxes for him to cross off to be able to get back to this level. For now, he’s in medical’s hands. Once they say he’s clear to be able to start playing some games, we can move forward.”

While he won’t play, Chisholm still plans to head to Los Angeles to take part in all the other off-field events and activities surrounding the All-Star Game.

With Chisholm out, the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil will start at second base for the National League and the San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth has been added to the roster as a reserve.

The Marlins will still have two players taking part in the game on Tuesday in pitcher Sandy Alcantara and designated hitter Garrett Cooper.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

He never even made 2nd-team all-county at Coral Park. Now, Zach Neto is a 1st-round pick

Zach Neto didn’t have a scholarship offer from a single school in one of the Power 5 conferences when he graduated from Coral Park in 2019 and, frankly, it was easy to understand why. The shortstop was 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, hit just two home runs in all of high school, and was never anything more than a third-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald. He starts his swing with a distinctive leg kick, which makes him fun to watch, but gave scouts pause. Every team passed up on him in the 2019 MLB draft.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Westminster Christian’s Sal Stewart brings massive power to Reds on Day 1 of MLB draft

For a decade, Sal Stewart has been considered one of the most promising young baseball players in Miami. Now, he’s a first-day pick in the 2022 MLB draft. The Cincinnati Reds chose the Westminster Christian third baseman with the No. 32 overall selection — the second pick of the compensatory round at the end of Round 1 — of the MLB draft Sunday, giving South Florida a trio of players picked on the opening day of the draft in Los Angeles.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Jupiter, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Garrett Cooper
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#The National League#The New York Mets#The San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Miami Herald

Mystery remains after wife’s call with missing husband abruptly ends, Florida cops say

A call between a husband and wife that ended abruptly led to a search for a missing man and a shootout between sheriff’s deputies and the man’s son. A woman was talking to her husband on the phone while he was in Deltona with their 18-year-old son on Sunday, July 10, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The woman, who was calling from New York, could hear her husband arguing with their son before she heard a loud noise and the call was dropped, she told sheriff’s deputies.
DELTONA, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
898
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy