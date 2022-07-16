ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Calls on ‘Moms for Liberty’ at National Summit to Fight ‘Leftist’ Agenda

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaiming that Florida schools are undergoing “leftist indoctrination,” a “leftist agenda,” and “sexualization of children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis called on hundreds of members of “Moms For Liberty,” gathered in Tampa Friday, to fight. “You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
ORLANDO, FL
floridianpress.com

Fried: ‘Let’s Make History Together!’

Over the weekend, Democrats gathered in Tampa for the Leadership Blue Gala hosted by Blue Shift Florida. Democrats like Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) and Florida Rep. Val Demings (D) took the stage to fire up members of the party and their respective campaigns. As Democrats face nationwide waning support and the possibility of a “red wave,” Fried called for attendees to join her in making “history together” in defeating DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis should revoke Florida's cruel new prison visitation rules

Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Fraud on the donor’: Gov. DeSantis condemns Erick Aguilar’s fundraising fake

'If my name is being used to trick people, that is definitely wrong.'. In the wake of reports that candidate Erick Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like Ron DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
Citrus County Chronicle

Democrats, Moms for Liberty offer dueling messages

TAMPA — Competing political strategies and a debate about which side has more “grassroots” support continued playing out Saturday between Moms For Liberty, an emerging conservative powerhouse, and a Florida Democratic Party looking to reinvent itself. Moms for Liberty and the Democratic Party held dueling weekend events...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Democratic Party#Politics State#Politics Governor#Moms For Liberty#Tiffany Justice
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Foreign buyers, high prices challenge Florida homeowners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States has a current population of 332,891,550, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population clock. Florida alone has more than 22 million residents in 2022. Population, builder confidence, home prices and vacancies, and out-of-town buyers all add to the challenge of finding homes for Floridians.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

HILLSBOROUGH — More than 6,400 primary election ballots have been mailed to absent military and overseas voters, the office of Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says, and his office is preparing to send out more than 321,000 ballots to domestic voters on Friday, July 21. Vote By...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy