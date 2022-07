An AAU basketball official was attacked after appearing to throw a punch during an altercation with a coach at a game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. TMZ Sports published video of the confrontation and attack and reported it occurred during the Hardwood Classic x RecruitLook Summer Finale. Law enforcement was called to the gym, and while nobody pressed charges, officers who arrived after the fight took a report for non-aggravated assault.

