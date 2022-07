NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has developed a plan to keep people from waiting for too long an officer to arrive. An officer shortage is impacting response times for low-priority calls, so while MNPD works to hire more officers, retired police officers, or current officers who are injured or have health issues, have been helping out. They file police reports over the phone for minor crimes that have already happened.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO