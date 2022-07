The longstanding beef between UFC president Dana White and Nick Diaz looks set to reach its final chapter. Diaz has long been angling to get his shot in the ring in order to complete the final fight of his contract with the UFC. Diaz has not fought since June of 2021 when he was defeated by Leon Edwards at UFC 263, and he didn’t make a single appearance in 2020. There was some talk that White was actually blackballing Diaz from getting back into the octagon, but at last, a date has been set for his final fight in the UFC.

UFC ・ 4 HOURS AGO