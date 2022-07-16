ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Ohio Valley singer/songwriter glad to perform at Blame My Roots

By D.K. Wright
 3 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF )

Joey Adams, 21, of Wheeling, describes his music as “country through and through.”

He performs every weekend at venues in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Morgantown and Athens.

He says he was happy to get the call from Blame My Roots organizers, asking him to perform Saturday on the Buskers Stage.

The West Liberty University graduate says he is a big fan of Dierks Bentley, one of this year’s main performers at the festival.

In fact, Adams says he wrote a song based on an experience he had at a Dierks Bentley concert.

The Buskers stage is not the main performing stage, but a smaller stage closer to the entrance.

John Nowak, Buskers Stage emcee, says there is a lot of talent at the Buskers Stage, and it gets festival goers in the mood, hearing that music being performed as they arrive and get situated.

Adams said Blame My Roots has its own vibe, which he said it unique.

“Some people really liked Jamboree In The Hills, other people really didn’t,” Adams noted.

He said Blame My Roots has its own flavor and character, and is its own kind of experience.

Blame My Roots, in its third year, opened Thursday and closes Saturday night.

