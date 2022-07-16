ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Final missing dog found after kennel break-in 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.

The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.

Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found.

Police said the burglar broke into the building overnight Wednesday, releasing six of the 14 dogs at the business. While three of the loose dogs were found on the property, three others were missing.

Workers found one of the missing dogs hours later, and police asked the public for help searching for the other two, Cooper being one of them.

The other missing dog, a German shepherd named Gunny, was found Thursday evening near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, roughly seven miles west of the kennel.

Investigators are still pursuing several leads in connection to the break-in, police say. So far, no arrests have been made.

BrendaJ
3d ago

They got to have surveillance cameras in the inside and outside. I hope they catch who did this. Prayers the other dogs are found safe soon.

CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dog missing following burglary incident at St. Paul kennel

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's easy to find joy when your job is to care for the energized pups at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, except on this day. "Everyone has been just kind of very teary-eyed, very heavy-hearted and they're distraught that we had lost the animals that we take care of every single day," said Mariah Ranegan, the assistant manager.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka mourns sudden death of assistant fire chief

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota first responders mourn the death of Minnetonka assistant fire chief Jim Flanders after he died on Saturday. Firefighters and police arrived at Flanders' home after he was found unresponsive. First responders began lifesaving measures, and he was transported to the hospital, where he died, the City of Minnetonka said in a post.
MINNETONKA, MN
