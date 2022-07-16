Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

Final missing dog found after kennel break-in 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.

The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.

Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found.

Police said the burglar broke into the building overnight Wednesday, releasing six of the 14 dogs at the business. While three of the loose dogs were found on the property, three others were missing.

Workers found one of the missing dogs hours later, and police asked the public for help searching for the other two, Cooper being one of them.

The other missing dog, a German shepherd named Gunny, was found Thursday evening near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, roughly seven miles west of the kennel.

Investigators are still pursuing several leads in connection to the break-in, police say. So far, no arrests have been made.