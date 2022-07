LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles blew out two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Delta flight 515 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after noon Eastern and was heading to LAX when a call came in of an airplane emergency shortly after 1 p.m. Pacific, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flight was 55 minutes late taking off and was about shave off about 30 minutes during the flight, according to flightaware.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO