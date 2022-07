Baseball's top players are gathering at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The National League jumped out to the lead in the first inning after Clayton Kershaw threw a scoreless frame (and picked off Shohei Ohtani). Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts hit an RBI single in front his home fans, and Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt followed it up with a solo homer off AL starting pitcher Shane McClanahan to make it 2-0.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO