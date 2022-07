The Talmudic sage Hillel advised that it was possible to recite the whole Torah while standing on one leg (Letters, 17 July), ie “don’t do to others what is hateful to you … the rest is commentary”. It would be a good discipline for all politicians to adopt the same posture when explaining their policies. Given the incoherence of Tory leadership candidates, they might wish to try an easy start – the benefits of Brexit, say, or the achievements of the Conservative government – and work their way up.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO