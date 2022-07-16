ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s How I, a British Person, Think US Car Dealerships Work

By Hazel Southwell
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGPyO_0gi7Q80e00 Brandon Bell/Getty

I’ve been working at The Drive for more than a year now and there are a lot of things I’ve discovered I don’t know about the United States. Like, what is Fahrenheit and how you spell words like “color.” But one of the biggest ones is that I’ve had to try and find out how U.S. car dealerships work. Right around the formation of Stellantis , I got the idea this might be something I didn’t totally understand. After 18 months of research, however, I’m pleased to announce this is how I think y’all buy cars.

Here in (sort of) Europe, we don’t have dealerships. Or, well, we have what I interpret as dealerships but which I’ve come to discover is nothing at all like the U.S. model of a dealership. Let’s say that you specifically want to buy a Nissan here in England; then you just look up a Nissan dealer and go there to check out its Nissans. The salespeople will probably try and upsell you from the Nissan you want to a nicer Nissan, but there might be some specific incentives from the automaker to get that one specifically. Other non-Nissan-specialist car places (car lots) might not have said incentives. Or really, you can just go online and buy one, but most new cars here are bought directly from the manufacturer at our version of dealerships because that, uh, makes the most sense.

Let’s recap how it works in the UK: People say they want a car, the manufacturer makes and delivers the car (pending any delays for chip shortages, etc.)—that’s it. I was surprised to discover this is not how people buy cars in the U.S .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vz8zq_0gi7Q80e00

Car Manufacturers Cannot Sell You a Vehicle

This might seem obvious to anyone in America, but for me, it was a genuine surprise to find out you cannot buy cars from car manufacturers . This was probably where I first realized I was way out of my depth, as the idea that gigantic, multinational, multi-billion-dollar companies are beholden to a bunch of dealerships still has me pretty baffled.

Dealers Can Charge You Whatever They Want

In these car-starved times, I hear prices at dealerships in the U.S. are up, which again makes no sense to me because surely a dealership shouldn’t be allowed to just put whatever price it wants on a car that a manufacturer delivered to them to sell to you . This, I’ve come to understand, is naive. In fact, it’s basically enshrined in law that dealers can triple the price of whatever Jeep you want to buy and you can go suck it if you don’t want to pay that.

You Have to Go to a Dealership to Buy a Car

This is wild to me, and although things are changing in the U.S. after the pandemic with at-home deliveries and all, folks for the most part still have to go to a dealership to buy a car. This reminds me, why in the world would I still need to go to a place and speak to a guy to get a car in the year 2022? I don’t want to do that—that’s massively inconvenient. If I wanted the hassle of trying to deal with some weirdo trying to mug me off and forcing me to meet them then I’d be searching for Suzuki Jimnys on Facebook Marketplace .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bXc0_0gi7Q80e00
Mario Tama/Getty

You May Not Get the Car You Really Want

Okay, this is where it gets even wilder to me. So you have to go to a dealership and talk to a guy who’s likely trying to rip you off with a markup nowadays, and then he tells you what car he’s going to sell you . You get to choose from whatever inventory they have at that location, and if it’s not the spec you really want, you’re stuck. I guess you could maybe go to another place and speak to another guy to find out what they got, but otherwise, you just have to take whatever’s in. This is not how we do things here in the UK, where if you buy a new car you can choose what car you get. Crazy, I know.

Dealers Have Infinite Power Over You and Car Manufacturers

So you’ve gone to a dealer and essentially been forced to become besties with the guy who sold you a car that you may or may not have wanted, but at least you’ve got a car now. Now the whole process is wildly different than it is here in the UK, but perhaps the biggest difference is just how much power dealers and the National Dealers Association (NADA) have over consumers and automakers alike. As far as I can gather, dealers choose which car you buy and who you buy it from, and even how much you’ll buy it for. It sounds like there’s some kind of legal deal that stops anyone from speaking directly to a manufacturer—oh wait, there is! Dealers appear to rule the whole automotive industry and if anyone questions it then you can’t have a car, buddy.

If you ever wondered how a British person sees car buying in the U.S., well, now you know.

Got a story tip? Mail it in on tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Vehicles#New Cars#Uk#British
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy