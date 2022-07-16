ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

26-year-old woman charged with murder after mother's death: Reports

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after her mother was found dead in the Bronx on Friday. Police say the...

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on set in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.A 31-year-old Queens man was shot and killed while sitting inside his car around 5 a.m. on North Henry Street.Police sources told CBS2 the victim was in charge of putting up "No Parking" signs for the shoot. He was in his car when the gunman walked up, opened the door and shot him in the face and neck. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block,...
Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
Prosecutors seek to dismiss convictions against trio jailed for horrific 1995 New York subway murder

Prosecutors say they can no longer stand by the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for the murder of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case was one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — resounding from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie Money Train.Mr Kaufman was working an overnight shift at a...
VIDEO: Suspect who punched man after robbing Bronx dollar store sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.
Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
Woman shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was shot at a public housing complex in East New York on Sunday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Louis H. Pink Houses building on the southwest corner of the intersection of Loring Avenue and Autumn Avenue around 6:50 p.m., officials said.
