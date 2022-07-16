Ricky Martin & His Husband Hit The Red Carpet At AMFAR Gala Weeks Before Bombshell Incest Allegations

Source: mega

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef made their most recent red carpet appearance together while attending the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 on Thursday, May 26, only weeks before he would be hit with bombshell incest and domestic violence allegations.

The Livin' La Vida Loca artist was slapped with a restraining order filed Friday, July 1, after being accused by his 21-year-old nephew of engaging in an intimate relationship with him over the span of seven months.

The high profile event took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, and raised over $19 million for the amfAR foundation's AIDS research.

Ricky sported a sleek, all black ensemble as he posed for the photographers, while his husband wore a black suit with a white shirt and matching black bowtie.

The couple met on Instagram and started dating in 2016 after texting back and forth for six months. They later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017.

The singer's glamourous life was sent into a tailspin when Ricky's nephew, Dennis, allegedly claimed that they were involved in a romantic relationship together that began late last year and ended two months ago. The court filing reportedly stated Martin was physically and psychologically abusive, continuing to contact him repeatedly after the breakup.

The Claridad singer could face up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

As Radar previously reported, Martin has denied all claims of the alleged relationship. His legal team is currently moving to have the case dismissed.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," the singer's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Radar in a statement.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," the statement continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."