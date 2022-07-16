The Colony/Little Elm news roundup: Second annual 633 Run announced
By Garrett Gravley
starlocalmedia.com
3 days ago
Little Elm will host its 633 Run on Oct. 15 at Lobo Stadium. The event, held in honor of late Little Elm Police Officer Jerry R. Walker, will benefit a scholarship fund created in his name. On Jan. 17, 2017, police in Little Elm were dispatched to a call...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerned family members have filed a missing persons report after Baylor NICU nursing intern Roxane Reza went for a run on July 14 and never came home. Reza's last cell phone ping was on the SoPac Trail, according to a post on Facebook. The trail runs for 5.5 miles along an unused Southern Pacific (SoPac) railbed owned by DART in East Dallas.
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another North Texas city is issuing a water conservation notice.The City of Lewisville is asking water customers to 'carefully conserve or reduce water usage, if possible, to avoid a water emergency.' On Monday, the city said its water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity.The city said the biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation, so enforcement of mandatory outdoor watering restrictions will be increased. There is also stress on the water system due to high temperatures in Denton County.Denton County - and most of North Texas - is under an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.Watering is prohibited in Lewisville between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.
Comments / 0