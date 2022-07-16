The Colony/Little Elm news roundup: Second annual 633 Run announced

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another North Texas city is issuing a water conservation notice.The City of Lewisville is asking water customers to 'carefully conserve or reduce water usage, if possible, to avoid a water emergency.' On Monday, the city said its water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity.The city said the biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation, so enforcement of mandatory outdoor watering restrictions will be increased. There is also stress on the water system due to high temperatures in Denton County.Denton County - and most of North Texas - is under an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.Watering is prohibited in Lewisville between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.

