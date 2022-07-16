ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Child crashes truck into home, struck Harris Co. deputy patrol car, then drove through another house

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgy84_0gi7LGau00

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A child tried to run away after he crashed a truck into his home, hit a deputy's patrol car, and drove through another home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child got behind the wheel, pulled forward, struck his home, backed out of the driveway, hit an unoccupied HCSO vehicle, drove forward, and "he drove straight through" another residence.

The child ran away from the scene but was found a short time later.

Investigators believe the child is between 7 and 10 years old.

There were no reported injuries to the child or anyone else.

Comments / 5

queen of sarcasm
3d ago

While the parents were busy partying? And he immediately ran away . His parents probably taught him to do that also!

Reply
6
Turbo 101
2d ago

yep' they are taught young to run from police. thats why theyre dying. so the families can sue

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
City
Spring, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
ABC13 Houston

Life-saving generator gifted to Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in an ambush shooting was gifted a generator as the Texas heat sparks concerns for power grid reliability. Deputy Darryl Garrett was shot multiple times in the back in October 2021 outside a Houston nightclub by a suspect armed with an AR-15. Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the attack.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harris Co#Hcso
ABC13 Houston

Crews rescue person trapped in SUV rollover on 290 in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working to clear the scene where an SUV rolled over on 290 eastbound at the I-10 exit ramp in northwest Houston. On Tuesday, SkyEye spotted a vehicle on an exit ramp off the Northwest Freeway on its side. One person was spotted peeking out of the vehicle. Shortly after, multiple crews were seen trying to rescue another person who was trapped inside.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect rolls down car window to shoot two sisters on sidewalk

HOUSTON - Two sisters were walking on the sidewalk when an argument ensued after a car with several people pulled up next to them. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near the 7000 block of Village Way on Houston's Southeast side. The Houston Police Department say that two...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

7 pit bulls maul 71-year-old to death in Fresno area, officials say

FRESNO, Texas – A 71-year-old man was mauled to death by several stray pit bulls Monday in the Fresno area, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan announced during Tuesday’s news conference. The family identified the victim as Freddy Garcia. The attack happened in the 4300 block of Mark...
FRESNO, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy