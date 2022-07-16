Automakers look to the South to build electric vehicle batteries
3 days ago
(NEW YORK) -- You won't find many electric vehicles on the back roads in Alabama and Tennessee yet thousands of residents in these states are building them to meet growing demand. Automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Volkswagen are investing billions of dollars in high-tech plants that will supply...
A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing […]
The post Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.“My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.Boulder City, Nevada, officials said the fire at the dam has been extinguished.The US Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the dam, said on Tuesday a transformer caught on fire, but that fire crews were able to put out the blaze without incident. No one was injured in the blast, according to the agency, and the power grid is still functioning. The iconic dam, completed in 1935, provides hydropower serving millions of people across Nevada, Arizona, and California. Read More Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover DamWhat is the role of the Hoover Dam?World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake MeadMassive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video
An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said. Meanwhile, crews continued to battle a wildfire that has burned at least 10 structures, five of them homes, around a lake in North Texas, authorities said.
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will be located in Onion Bottom Station and it will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base. iFixit will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a sustainability showpiece.
